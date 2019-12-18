19th span of Padma Bridge installed

Nearly half of the Padma Bridge became visible after the installation of the 19th span at Majher Char in Shibchar upazila of Madaripur on Wednesday.

The 3,140-ton 4-C span was installed around 1:30pm, said Deputy Assistant Engineer of Padma Bridge Project Humayun Kabir.

It was brought by Tian-E crane near pillar no 20-21 from Mawa construction yard-1 at noon.

On December 11, the 18th span of the bridge was installed, making 2,700 meter of the bridge visible. The length of the 19th span is 150 metres.

The 6.15-kilometre bridge will have 41 spans, each 150 metres long.

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on October 17 said the construction work on the Padma Bridge will be completed by June 2021.

Once in operation, the Padma Bridge, Bangladesh’s largest infrastructure project till date, will connect 21 southern districts with the capital and boost the GDP by 1 percent.