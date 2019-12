Actress and Model Tania Hossain and prominent singer Bappa Majumdar have been blessed with a baby girl.

Tania and Bappa named her newborn Agnimitra Majumdar Piyeta. Both the mother and the baby are doing well, Bappa said.Bappa requested countrymen to keep them in prayers.

Actress Tania tied the knot with musician Bappa Majumdar on May 16 in 2018.