Indian Supreme Court refuses to stay citizenship law

At the first hearing on petitions challenging the citizenship law, the Supreme Court on Wednesday declined to stay the contentious law but told the government to respond to petitions that have attacked the amended Citizenship Act on grounds that it violates the Constitution, reports Hindustan Times.

At the hearing, the petitioners represented by senior lawyer Kapil Sibal argued that the law should not be implemented as the rules have not been notified. But the Attorney General KK Venugopal opposed the stay.Nearly 60 petitions have piled up at the Supreme Court over the last week after Parliament passed made changes to the law to provide for a special dispensation to grant citizenship to religious minorities from three Islamic countries: Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

The law allows undocumented migrants from six communities – Hindus, Buddhists, Sikhs, Christians, Parsis, and Jains – to stay in India and get citizenship if they claim religious persecution. This special provision is valid for people who entered the country before December 31, 2014.