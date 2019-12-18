Lionel Messi wins La Liga best player award for 2018-19 season

Argentine great Lionel Messi officially received the Alfredo Di Stefano Trophy and the Pichichi Trophy at Diario MARCA’s awards ceremonies on Tuesday.

It marks his seventh Di Stefano Trophy and sixth Pichichi Trophy wins. It’s the third time in a row he wins both awards.The Di Stefano Trophy is given to the league’s best player each year, and Messi is far and away the player who has received it the most times. Cristiano Ronaldo has four wins.

Meanwhile, the Pichichi trophy is given to the league’s top scorer. Messi has the most wins, tied with Telmo Zarra, who played mainly for Athletic Bilbao in the 40s and 50s.