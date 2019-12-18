Purnima, Tahsan pair up for a drama first time

National Film Award winning actress Dilara Hanif Purnima and celebrated singer-turned-actor Tahsan Rahman Khan have paired up for a drama for the first time.

Purnima has portrayed the role of Ador and Tahsan has played the role of Michichipi in the drama.Talking about the drama, Purnima said, “For the first time I’m working under the direction of Sagor bhai. He has numerous audience-acclaimed dramas. I’m not regular in drama but I involved in the drama because of its amazing story. It’s also my first work with Tahsan in drama. I hope the audience will enjoy our first drama.”

On the other hand, Tahsan said, “Sagor bhai is one of my favourite directors. I have a confidence on his new work. I think it will be a good work. Besides, Purnima is a talented actress. I am very happy to cast with her in the drama.”

The drama ‘Bhalo Basha Bashi’ will be aired on Global TV on the occasion of upcoming Valentine’s Day.