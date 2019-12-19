Biman’s two more Dreamliners arrive next week

Biman’s two more brand new Boeing 787-9, known as Dreamliner, will arrive on Saturday and Tuesday.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who named these Dreamliners as “Sonartori and Achinpakhi” is expected to inaugurate the new aircraft along with Biman’s mobile App on December 28, a Biman press release said on Thursday. With these two aircraft, the national flag carrier’s fleet number will raise to 18.Sonartori and Achinpakhi, flying from Boeing factory Seattle, USA, are scheduled to land at Hazrat Shahjalah International Airport (HSIA) at 3.45 pm on December 21 and 24 respectively, the release added. Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner has total 298 seats including 30 business class, 21 premium economy classes and 247 economy class.