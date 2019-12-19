Razakars list: Liberation War Affairs Minister, secy served legal notice seeking unconditional apology

A legal notice has been served to the Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque and its secretary requesting them to offer an unconditional apology to the nation within 24 hours for including the names of freedom fighters in the list of Razakars.

Zulfiqure Ali in the notice said that appropriate legal action will be taken against the minister and secretary for violating the constitution and assassinating the character of freedom fighters if they do not tender their unconditional apology.According to the notice, by publishing this controversial Razakar list, the concerned ministry has undermined the freedom fighters as well as the whole nation at home and abroad.

Those who were responsible for making the list have committed an offence of sedition by including the freedom fighters’ names in the Razakar’s list, which is also contrary to the constitution, it said..

The notice cited that the freedom fighters who had participated in the liberation war directly against the Pakistani forces were also named in the list.

The liberation war affairs ministry on Sunday published a list of 10,789 Razakars who had collaborated with the Pakistani occupation forces during the War of Liberation in 1971.

But the official list drew huge criticisms as the names of several freedom fighters were on it.