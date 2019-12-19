Trump assures Republicans in Senate will save him

An embattled President Donald Trump condemned the Democratic-led impeachment vote against him on Wednesday, irked that he made US history in a bad way but assured that Republicans in the Senate will save him from being ousted.

“This lawless, partisan impeachment is a political suicide march for the Democrat Party,” Trump told a rollicking rally for his re-election campaign in Michigan just as the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives voted to impeach him.The vote, while along party lines, cast a cloud over the image-conscious Trump, putting him in a category as one of only three presidents out of 45 who have faced possible ouster through impeachment. Only one, Richard Nixon, actually left office and did so before a House impeachment vote occurred. The trial is expected to begin in January in the Senate, where a vote of two-thirds is necessary for conviction.