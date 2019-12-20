Third foetus recovered in 45 days in Sylhet

Sylhet Office : The bodies of three immature newborns have been found in Fenchuganj in the last one and a half months.

The latest one was recovered from a road near the Fenchuganj Bridge on Friday noon.

Abul Basar Md Badruzzaman, officer-in-charge of Fenchuganj Police Station, said the foetus was wrapped in a piece of cloth.

It is unclear who dumped the immature newborn but locals said they suspected clinics involved in abortions to be behind it.

They demanded to identify the clinics and take actions against them.

OC Badruzzaman said they will take legal action.