Two-day AL national council begins this afternoon

The two-day 21st national council of ruling Awami League, which led the struggle of independence, is set to begin at the historic SuhrawardyUdyan in the capital at 3 pm on Friday.

Awami League President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the council.

The wave of anticipation over the council of the country’s oldest political party which is committed to introduce diversified and revitalised leadership at different ranks is comparatively higher this time.

In light of Sheikh Hasina’s recent calls to clean the own house, there has been a move to reconstitute the party from the grassroots level, aiming to enhance its organisational strength.

According to party sources, the ruling party so far could hold the 50 percent councils of its district units. Till December 13, councils of 30 districts, including city and district levels, were held.

The party took the reconstitution move after some leaders of its associated bodies got involved in making money through unlawful and unethical means, including running casinos, came to the fore.

The party formed eight committees for eight divisions, comprising members from presidium members, Advisory Council and AL Central Working Committee (ALCWC), to lead the refurbishing of the party as well as recruiting fresh blood in leadership.

As per the announcement, the national council of Bangladesh Krishak League was held on November 6 while that of AwamiSramik League on November 9, Bangladesh AwamiSwechchhasebak League on November 16 and that of Bangladesh AwamiJubo League was held on November 23.

Besides, the council of AwamiMatsyajibi League was held on November 29 at the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh.

It also completed the council of some important units – Dhaka South City and North City.

The assigned leaders made countrywide organisational tours to strengthen the party and resolve intra-party disputes ahead of the triennial national council.

Senior leaders who will get posts in the government will not be included in the vital posts of the party, said party sources. They also hinted that those are inactive in the field will not find their names in any post in the party.

On December 12, at an extended meeting of Awami League Dhaka North unit, party’s general secretary ObaidulQuader expressed satisfaction that they have “almost” completed the council of the different units without any big clash despite being a ruling party, which increases competition for posts.

He said the revamped Awami League is now “stronger, smarter and more organised. “It means that all welcomed our initiative to reconstruct the party from top to bottom,” he added.