104-yr-old Ishak joins AL council, wants to meet PM

Ishak, senior vice-president of Kushtia Sadar Upazila unit of AL, wanted to inform PM about various difficulties the farmers are facing across the country.

He also sought help from PM to solve some development related problems in his village home.Ishak, who have met Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman several times in Dhanmondi 32 and in Jashore, came Dhaka to attend the 21st national council of ruling Awami League.

Expressing his eagerness to meet PM, Ishak said “I have attended all the councils of Awami League but I did not get chance to meet Sheikh Hasina yet. I wish to meet her for long”.