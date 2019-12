Awami League President Sheih Hasina on Saturday announced 16 names of her party’s presidium members on the second day of the party’s two-day long 21st national council held at the Institute of Engineers’ Bangladesh.

The 16 presidium members are: Sheikh Hasina (ex-officio as president), Obaidul Quader (ex-officio as general secretary), Syeda Sajeda Chowdhury, Matia Chowdhury, Sheikh Fazlul Karim Selim, Mohammad Nasim, Kazi Zafarullah, Advocate Sahara Khatun, Engineer Mosharraf Hossain, Nurul Islam Nahid, Dr Abdur Razzak, Faruk Khan, Abdul Mannan Khan, Ramesh Chandra Sen, Pijush Kanti Bhattacharya, Abdul Matin Khasru, Shahjahan Khan, Advocate Jahangir Kabir Nanak and Abdur Rahman. However, she also announced the names of four joint secretaries. They are Mahbub-Ul-Alam Hanif, Dr Dipu Moni MP, Dr Hasan Mahmud and AFM Bahauddin Nasim.The councilors gave absolute power to the Awami League chief to appoint the rest leaders and office bearers of the party.