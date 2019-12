Awami League President Sheih Hasina on Saturday announced names of her party’s four joint general secretaries on the second day of the party’s two-day long 21st national council held at the Institute of Engineers’ Bangladesh.

The four joint secretaries are: Mahbub-Ul-Alam Hanif, Dr Dipu Moni MP, Dr Hasan Mahmud and AFM Bahauddin Nasim. The councilors gave absolute power to the Awami League chief to appoint the rest leaders and office bearers of the party.