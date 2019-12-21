Don't Miss
Awami League set to elect new committee as council rolls into second day

The second day of the party’s two-day national council is set to commence at 10:30am.

Sheikh Hasina will remain as the party’s president for the ninth straight term as there is still no alternative to her, said party sources.Some 7,500 councillors from across the country will attend the council session.

The 21st triennial national council-2019 of the country’s oldest political party kicked off on Friday. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the two-day council.

Some 15,000 councillors and delegates are taking part in it. Leaders of other political parties and representatives of various professions also joined the inaugural session.

Sheikh Hasina has been at the helm of Awami League since 1981, which was founded at Rose Garden in Dhaka on June 23, 1949.