Bangladesh gets first female FIFA referee

FIFA has been formally recognized Jaya Chakma as the first female FIFA referee in Bangladesh to lead an international women’s football matchas.

Jaya Chakma is very happy with such good news, she said, “I had working hard for so long which I have recognized now. Now the responsibility has grown up, my goal is to conduct the match accurately.”Earlier, Jaya Chakma’s retirement from her playing life concentrated on refereeing in 2010. Gradually she com0leted her level 3, 2, 1 courses and became a national level referee. Jaya Chakma is currently serving as the coach of women’s football team at BKSP.