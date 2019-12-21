Don't Miss
Bangladesh gets first female FIFA referee

In the meantime on August 23, Jaya Chakma gave the test for becoming a referee of FIFA at Bangabandhu Stadium, Dhaka. After receiving the report, FIFA formally informed BFF (Bangladesh Football Federation) by sending an e-mail. With this, she becomes the first female FIFA referee in Bangladesh.

Jaya Chakma is very happy with such good news, she said, “I had working hard for so long which I have recognized now. Now the responsibility has grown up, my goal is to conduct the match accurately.”Earlier, Jaya Chakma’s retirement from her playing life concentrated on refereeing in 2010. Gradually she com0leted her level 3, 2, 1 courses and became a national level referee. Jaya Chakma is currently serving as the coach of women’s football team at BKSP.