Don't Miss
Home / Bangladesh / Biman’s Dreamliner ‘Sonar Tori’ starts for Dhaka

Biman’s Dreamliner ‘Sonar Tori’ starts for Dhaka

Dreamliner , ‘Sonar Tori’ , Biman Bangladesh Airline

It left Boeing Everett Delivery Center at 12.30pm (local time) on Friday and is scheduled to land at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport by 4pm, said a Biman press release.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has named the Dreamliner.

Biman’s first and second Dreamliner – ‘Akash Beena’ and ‘Hangsabalaka’ – arrived in August and December last year. The third one – ‘Gaangchil’ – arrived in July and the fourth one, ‘Rajhanso’, in September this year.