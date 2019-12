BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Saturday said countrymen are disappointed at the 21th national council of Awami League (AL).

Fakhrul came up with the remarks while talking to newsmen after attending a doa and milad mahfil at BNP central office in the capital’s Nayapaltan in the morning.The BNP leader said, “There was no directive for the nation but over-praising of some persons during the AL national council. The whole nation has become disappointed at the council.”