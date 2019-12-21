Don’t do anything that belittles party: Hasina to AL followers

Awami League President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday asked the leaders and activists of her party not to do anything that will bring bad name for the party as well as the government.

“You shouldn’t do anything that will demean the party, government and the country,” she said when leaders of Awami League and its associate bodies went to Ganobhaban in the evening to greet her on her election as the AL president for the straight ninth term.

Sheikh Hasina said if any party remains in power for a long time, it usually earns bad name. “But we have been able to maintain our credibility in the eyes of people. We’ve to maintain it. So, all leaders and activists will have to work accordingly,” she added.

The Prime Minister expressed her firm stance that the ongoing drive against militancy, terrorism, corruption and drugs will continue.

Noting that the government has been implementing massive development works, she urged her party leaders and workers to ensure that these are done properly in their respective areas.

Hasina said the councils of AL’s different grassroots units which are yet to be held will have to be completed.

She warned that if any unit of her party fails to complete the council in time in the future, the committee concerned will be dissolved. “All units will have to maintain disciple and order.”

Mentioning that a strong organisation is very essential to come to power, she said if the party remains strong, it can face any situation. “I would like to tell you to uphold reputation and tradition of the organization.”

Hasina thanked all concerned for holding the two-day national council of Awami League properly and making it a success through their sincere work.

She asked every leader and activist to read books on Bangabandhu – Oshomapto Attojiboni (Unfinished Memoirs of Bangabandhu), Karagarer Rojnamcha (Jail Dairy of Bangabandhu) and intelligence reports on Bangabandhu, which is being published in 14 volumes.

Four volumes of the book on intelligence report on the Father of the Nation have already been published and the remaining ones will be published by March next, she said.

Earlier, a delegation of the Jatiya Sangsad, led by Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury, greeted Sheikh Hasina by presenting a bouquet for being reelected president of the country’s oldest political party.