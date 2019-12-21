Hasina, Quader re-elected AL president, general secretary

All the rumours and speculations that dominated the air centring the new leadership of the ruling Awami League evaporated Saturday afternoon after the 21st national council unanimously re-elected party chief Sheikh Hasina as its president and Obaidul Quader as new general secretary.

The ruling party chose the new leadership for the next three years on Saturday, the second day of its council, at the session held at the Institute of Engineers, Bangladesh (IEB).Syeda Sajeda Chowdhury proposed Hasina’s name as president.

Chief Election Commissioner Yousuf Hossain Humayun declared her re-elected as nobody contested.

Quader, the road transport and bridges minister, was also elected unopposed.