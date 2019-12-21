Don't Miss
Hasina, Quader re-elected AL president, general secretary

Thousands of party supporters and councillors hailed the two top leaders after the election.

The ruling party chose the new leadership for the next three years on Saturday, the second day of its council, at the session held at the Institute of Engineers, Bangladesh (IEB).Syeda Sajeda Chowdhury proposed Hasina’s name as president.

Chief Election Commissioner Yousuf Hossain Humayun declared her re-elected as nobody contested.

Quader, the road transport and bridges minister, was also elected unopposed.