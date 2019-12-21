How Vitamin C is good for your skin

If you are updated with the skincare game, then you have probably heard of Vitamin C, which is touted as one of the best anti-ageing ingredients present in the market. It is also key to maintaining a smooth, even and glowing complexion.

What is Vitamin C?

As far as your skin is concerned, Vitamin C as an ingredient can neutralise free radicals because of its potent antioxidant properties. Vitamin C aids the natural regeneration process, helping your body repair damaged skin cells.

Just like we consume antioxidant-rich foods aids to fight off free radicals, topical antioxidants do the same for your skin by helping to offset daily aggressors like UV damage and exposure to air pollution.

It may also help protect skin from precancerous changes caused by UV exposure.

How does Vitamin C help your skin?It is amazing how Vitamin C’s skin-saving benefits aren’t just limited to its antioxidant status. It has plenty of other skin-healing properties that make it worthy of a permanent place in your medicine cabinet.

Here’s how it benefits you:

Promotes collagen production

Vitamin C is well-known for boosting collagen production. Collagen is a naturally occurring protein that depletes over time as we age. Lower levels of collagen can lead to fine lines and wrinkles.

Protects against sun damage

Sun damage is caused by molecules called free radicals. Vitamin C is rich in antioxidants, which protect healthy skin cells by providing these free radicals an electron, rendering them harmless.

Helps fade hyperpigmentation

Hyperpigmentation, which includes sunspots, age spots, and melasma occurs when melanin is overproduced in certain areas of the skin. It can also happen in areas where acne has healed and left marks behind. Vitamin C application has been shown to impede melanin production leading to a more even-toned complexion.

Reduces the appearance of under-eye circles

These serums can help smooth out fine lines by plumping and hydrating the under-eye area. Although Vitamin C is more effective at reducing overall redness, it is claimed to alleviate discolouration associated with under-eye circles.

How can you add Vitamin C into your daily skin-care routine?

Understand that the key is not the vehicle that Vitamin C comes in, but the form that is being applied. The term to look for is ascorbic acid (also known as L-ascorbic acid), which is the most stable and effective form of Vitamin C in skincare.

The best Vitamin C skin-care product to use are serum because these are more effective than creams or toners. The effectiveness increases when combined with other antioxidants, such as Vitamin E, and together they can offer double protection against free-radical damage.

Vitamin C actually breaks down when it’s exposed to light or air, so dark glass bottles help maintain its stability (and therefore, efficacy).

As a general rule, serums should be layered underneath your moisturiser.

Who should avoid vitamin C?

Those with sensitive skin may suffer allergies or redness due to Vitamin C. To avoid this, begin with a lower concentration and also try a test area first to make sure that no allergy exists.