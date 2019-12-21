Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s son turns three

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor and his husband Saif Ali Khan’s son Taimur Ali Khan turned three on Friday (December 20), reports Hindustan Times.

Earlier, Kareena had been asked about Taimur’s birthday plans. She had revealed that he demanded two cakes this year.

A Mumbai Mirror report quoted her as saying, “In Taimur’s birthday, We spent time with the family. He demanded two cakes and not one. He is a Kapoor (laughs). He is like, ‘I want two cakes. One Santa and one hulk’. I said, ‘Why two?’, he is like ‘Two!’”

The little boy often accompanies his parents, more so, his mother Kareena for her shoots. Speaking about it, Kareena had said during the 17th Hindustan Times Leadership Summit about how he was with her during the shoot of Veere Di Wedding as well as the shoot of Laal Singh Chaddha in Chandigarh. She said, “The film went on to become a success and my son came along with me to the shoot and I think that was the best decision as well. He has to know that his mother works. He has to respect the fact that both his parents work. Saif was like, if you want to continue, take him with you and keep him close. Let him know what you do. And that’s what he has done, he is a brave, brave boy. He has come back from a 20-day shoot for Laal Singh Chaddha all over Punjab. And I shoot for 8 hours, rush back to put him to bed and I have a wonderful actor and producer – Aamir Khan, who supports me. That’s what a working mother and a working actor should be. I think things are changing in our world.”