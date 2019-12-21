Momen’s appeal to foreigners’ delegation: ‘We must stop genocide’

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen on Saturday called up the foreign friends including journalists, writers and historians to write against atrocities and violence to build a sustainable world of peace and stability stopping recurrence of such atrocities in any part of the world.

“I need your pen. Write against these atrocities and violence (against Rohingya). This must stop. This can’t continue,” he said terming media a powerhouse.

Dr Momen said they do not want to see another massacre, another genocide and another ethnic cleansing in the world. “We must stop it.”

The Foreign Minister was addressing a function hosted in honor of a visiting delegation comprising media personalities, writers, historians and diplomats at a state guesthouse on Saturday night.

Private Industry and Investment Adviser to the Prime Minister Salman F Rahman and Secretary (Asia and Pacific) Masud Bin Momen were also present.

The Foreign Minister said Bangladesh is a miracle and role model for development and together with Salman F Rahman shared the great opportunities that Bangladesh offers.

Dr Momen said there is great harmony among all religions. “It’s a land where there are many religions but festivals are for everybody.”

He laid emphasis on having a mindset of tolerance and respect for others for building a peaceful and sustainable world.

The 36-member delegation representing 20 countries visited Bangladesh from December 14-21 under “Visit Bangladesh Programme” to uphold Bangladesh’s image and prospect to the external world.

The birth centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman will be celebrated in 2020.

The delegation members visited Tungipara and paid tributes to Bangabandhu.