Siam-Pori Moni’s ‘Bishwasundori’ fails to get nod from censor board

Popular director of the small screen Chayanika Chowdhury made debut in film by the film titled ‘Bishwasundori’. Two popular faces in Dhallywood Pori Moni and Siam starred this film.

On the release of the film vice chairman of the censor board Nizamul Karim said, “The film ‘Bishwashundori’ was submitted to the censor board on December 2. We have seen the movie once, but the movie is still incomplete. We have given a letter to the concerned people to complete the work and submit it again.”Apart from Siam-Pori, Alamgir, Champa, Fazlur Rahaman Babu, Anondo Khaled, Monira Mithu, Sujan, and many others have acted in the film.

The film is scripted by Rumman Rashid Khan and produced under the banner of Sun Music and Motion Pictures Limited.

‘Biswa Sundori’ is the first silver screen production of Sun Music and Motion Pictures Limited.

Kamrul Hasan Khosru is the cinematographer and the film’s broadcast partner is Maasranga Television.