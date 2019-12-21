Sylhet village faces erosion threat

Sylhet Office : Residents of Bhatidihi village and some adjoining areas in Kanaighat upazila sadar union of Sylhet are at the risk of losing their homesteads as receding water level of Surma River has triggered erosion.

Parts of the Umarganj Surma dyke are caving in on regular basis as the water level is going down. Villagers cross the high-risk dyke daily to go to markets and educational institutions.The dyke might break down in monsoon and cause the flooding of hundreds of houses if no step is taken to repair it, locals said.

Arable land and houses are being lost to erosion and villagers are seeking prompt steps from the administration to protect them.

Kanaighat Upazila Nirbahi Officer Mohammad Bariul Karim Khan visited the spot on Friday. He informed Sylhet Water Development Board (WDB) about the situation.

WDB officials assured the UNO that they will take action after visiting the affected areas.