Trump to give annual address to Congress amid impeachment drama

The top Democrat in the US Congress, Nancy Pelosi, has written to President Donald Trump inviting him to give his State of the Union speech on 4 February amid the partisan impeachment battle, reports BBC.

He was formally impeached by the House of Representatives on Wednesday.House Speaker Pelosi told Associated Press he would be “impeached forever, no matter what the Senate does”.

The impeachment vote two days ago in the Democrat-led House of Representatives split almost totally along party lines.

Democrats and Republicans have yet to agree on when the upcoming Senate trial will take place.