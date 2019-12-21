Work for upholding people’s confidence and trust: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday asked the Awami League (AL) leaders and workers to strengthen the party further for fulfilling the hopes and aspirations of the people by upholding their confidence and trust.

She said this while delivering her introductory speech at the council session on the second day of the ruling Awami League’s 21th National Council held at the auditorium of Institute of Engineers, Bangladesh (IEB) in the capital.Sheikh Hasina, also President of the AL, simultaneously directed the party leaders and workers to play a more responsible role in the country and nation.

Noting that the Awami League has been pursuing the ideology of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, she said, “All should cherish the ideology and follow it.”

“Bangladesh Awami League has been able to earn confidence and trust of the people as they know their lot is changed when the party comes to power,” she said.

“You’ll have to keep up the confidence and trust of the people and work for fulfilling their hopes and aspirations,” she also said.

The prime minister said the grassroots leaders and workers will have to work with sincerity. “Then, we could reach our desired goal and build Sonar Bangla as dreamt by the Father of the Nation,” she added.

AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader presented the organizational report at the session, while Publicity and Publication Secretary Dr Hasan Mahmud conducted it.