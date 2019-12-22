79 die of measles in Samoa

The Samoan government said Sunday that 79 people have died of measles since the epidemic broke out in the South Pacific island nation in mid-October.

So far, 83 people have been hospitalized for treatment of measles in the country.As of Saturday, 94 percent of population have been vaccinated against measles, the government said. The country has a population of less than 200,000.

Samoa has extended its state of emergency declared last month to Dec. 29, placing additional restrictions on public gatherings and inter-island travels.

Measles is a highly contagious viral disease that is transmitted via droplets from the nose, mouth or throat of infected persons. Death may occur in up to 5-10 percent of infected young children in developing countries.