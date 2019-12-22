Abed to be remembered forever: Fakhrul

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Sunday said people not only in Bangladesh but also across the world will remember Brac founder Sir Fazle Hasan Abed with reverence for his outstanding role in transforming society.

“Sir Fazle Hasan Abed relentlessly tried to change the world and worked towards ensuring food security, women empowerment and education for people. So, not only the people of Bangladesh but also that of entire world will remember him ages after ages with respect,” he said.

The BNP leader came up with the remarks while talking to reporters after paying last homage to Sir Abed by placing wreaths at his coffin at the Army Stadium in the city.

Fakhrul along with some party leaders went to the Army Stadium, and also joined Abed’s Namaz-e-Janaza there.

Describing Abed as a rarely-born man, he said the Brac founder tried to change the world and ensure people’s welfare. “His name will be written beside those who tried to improve the common people’s fate for ages.”

The BNP leader recalled the Abed’s contributions to changing Bangladesh’s rural economy. “He also played an outstanding role in ensuring women empowerment in our country. His contribution especially to the field of education is undeniable. We think the small Brac schools across the country have made a big contribution to changing our socioeconomic status. ”

Recalling his personal memories with Abed, Fakhrul said he had an opportunity to attend a conference in China with the Brac founder who also presented the keynote speech there.

“I believe the vacuum that created with his demise won’t be filled easily,” the BNP leader added.

Later, he signed the condolence book kept there.

Sir Fazle Hasan Abed passed away at a city hospitals here on Friday night at the age of 83.

He was buried at Banani Graveyard following a namaz-e-janazar at the Army Stadium around 12:30pm on Sunday.

Earlier, his body was taken to the stadium around 10:30am where people from all strata of life paid their last respects to him.