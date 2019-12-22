Don't Miss
Home / Bangladesh / Ex-CJ Mahmudul Amin Choudhury passes away

Ex-CJ Mahmudul Amin Choudhury passes away

Retired chief justice Mahmudul Amin Choudhury , death

The 11th chief justice of Bangladesh breathed his last at his Dhanmondi residence, said Muhammad Saifur Rahman, special officer of the Supreme Court.

His Namaz-e Janaza will be held at the Supreme Court premises at 10:30am on Monday.

Later, the mortal remains will be taken to Sylhet, where he will be buried at the graveyard adjacent to Hazrat Shahjalal’s shrine.

Choudhury is survived by a son and two daughters.

Law Minister Anisul Huq has mourned the passing away of the retired chief justice.