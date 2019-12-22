Ex-CJ Mahmudul Amin Choudhury passes away

Retired chief justice Mahmudul Amin Choudhury passed away on Sunday night at the age of 82.

The 11th chief justice of Bangladesh breathed his last at his Dhanmondi residence, said Muhammad Saifur Rahman, special officer of the Supreme Court.

His Namaz-e Janaza will be held at the Supreme Court premises at 10:30am on Monday.

Later, the mortal remains will be taken to Sylhet, where he will be buried at the graveyard adjacent to Hazrat Shahjalal’s shrine.

Choudhury is survived by a son and two daughters.

Law Minister Anisul Huq has mourned the passing away of the retired chief justice.