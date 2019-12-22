Full-fledged AL committee within Tuesday: Quader

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Qauder said the party’s full-fledged committee will be announced by Tuesday.

He came up with the disclosure while talking to reporters at the secretariat.

Quader said a party presidium meeting is scheduled to be held on Tuesday and the committee will be formed after discussion at the meeting on the day.

Several posts, including that of organising secretary, religious affairs secretary, commerce and industry, treasurer, finance secretary, information and research secretary are still vacant.

Besides, he said, the names of working committee members are yet to be announced.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was unanimously reelected president of Bangladesh Awami League for the straight 9th time at the party’s 21st triennial national council on Saturday.

Besides, Obaidul Quader was also reelected unopposed general secretary of the party for the second term.

Party councillors elected them for the next three years on the second day of the two-day council at the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh in the city.

Three new faces — Shajahan Khan, Jahangir Kabir Nanak and Abdur Rahman– were inducted into the AL presidium, while no-one of the 14 presidium members of the previous committee was dropped from the party’s highest decision-making body.