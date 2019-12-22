Nanak, Bahauddin Nasim visit DUCSU VP Nur at DMCH

Two top leaders of Awami League (AL) have visited vice president of Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (DUCSU) Nurul Haque Nur at DMCH, who was injured in an attack by some activists of Muktijoddha Mancha.

Earlier in the day, at least thirty activists of Bangladesh Sadharon Chhatra Odhikar Songrokkhon Parishad, including DUCSU VP Nurul Haque Nur, came under an attack reportedly by the activists of Muktijoddha Mancha in DUCSU office.They were admitted to the Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) for treatment.

Witnesses said the attack was carried out when Nur along with some activists of Bangladesh Sadharon Chhatra Odhikar Songrokkhon Parishad was holding a meeting at DUCSU office around 1:00 pm.

Thirty others, including the Parishad convener Hasan al Mamun, Joint convener Mohammad Rashed Khan, Faruk Hossain, were injured in the attack.

Hasan al Mamun alleged that Aminul Islam Bulbul, president of Muktijuddha Mancha, a platform of freedom fighters’ descendants, led the attack.