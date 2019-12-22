UK approves £4bn US takeover of defence company Cobham

The government has approved a US private equity firm’s takeover of UK defence and aerospace company Cobham, reports BBC.

UK PM Boris Johnson said the UK remained a “dynamic” part of the defence industry.

Cobham, which employs 10,000 people, has extensive contracts with the British military and is seen as a world leader in air-to-air refuelling technology.

The firm, based in Wimborne, Dorset, also makes electronic warfare systems and communications for military vehicles.

Its expertise played a significant role in the Falklands War, allowing the Royal Air Force to attack the remote Port Stanley airfield.