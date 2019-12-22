VP Nur attacked in DUCSU office, 30 injured

Vice-president of Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (DUCSU) Nurul Haque Nur came under an attack reportedly by some activists of Muktijoddha Mancha on Dhaka University (DU) campus on Sunday.

Fifteen others, including the Parishad convener Hasan al Mamun, Joint convener Mohammad Rashed khan, Faruk Hossain, were injured in the attack.The injured were taken to Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) for treatment.

Hasan al Mamun alleged that Aminul Islam Bulbul, president of Muktijuddha Mancha, a platform of freedom fighters’ descendants, led the attack.