Arrest attackers of Ducsu VP in 24 hrs: Students

Several hundred students of Dhaka University on Monday staged demonstrations on the campus protesting the attack on Ducsu Vice President Nurul Haque Nur and others, and gave the authorities 24 hours to arrest the attackers.

Later, they brought out a procession and took position in front of the proctor office and held a rally.Addressing the rally, Ducsu social welfare secretary Akhter Hossain said,” It’s very clear that Muktijuddho Mancha launched the attack at the directive of Chhatra League leaders. After that, BCL DU unit president Sonjit Chandra Das and secretary Saddam Hussein joined them along with their activists.”

“We contacted the proctor over phone several times, but he didn’t respond. The university administration, especially proctor Golam Rabbani, can’t avoid their responsibility. That’s why we want his immediate removal,” Akhter said.

Demanding punishment of the attackers, he said,” We gave the authorities a 24-hour ultimatum to arrest the culprits, or else, we’ll go for a tougher movement.”