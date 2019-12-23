DU students protest attack on DUCSU VP Nur

A group of Dhaka University (DU) students staged a demonstration on the university campus this noon (Monday) protesting yesterday’s attack on DUSCU Vice President Nurul Haque Nur and others.

They also demanded the exemplary punishment of the attackers during the protest.Later, they brought out a procession on the campus.

The attack was carried out when Nur along with some activists of Bangladesh Sadharon Chhatra Odhikar Songrokkhon Parishad was holding a meeting at DUCSU office around 1:00 pm on Sunday.

Thirty others, including the Parishad convener Hasan Al Mamun, Joint convener Mohammad Rashed khan, Faruk Hossain, were injured in the attack.

Hasan al Mamun alleged that Aminul Islam Bulbul, president of Muktijuddha Mancha, a platform of freedom fighters’ descendants, led the attack.