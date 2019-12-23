DUCSU VP Nur shifted to cabin

The condition of Dhaka University Central Students’ Union’s (DUCSU) vice president Nurul Haque Nur, who is undergoing treatment at DMCH after being injured in an attack by Muktijuddho Moncho activists, remained unchanged.

Tuhin Farabi, another injured in the attack, was shifted to Urology Ward from the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) as his condition improved, said DMCH Director Brig Gen AKM Nasir Uddin said at 11:00am.AKM Nasir Uddin told media that VP Nur was shifted to a cabin to the hospital.

On Sunday evening, Awami League presidium member Jahangir Kabir Nanak and joint general secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim visited the injured persons at DMCH as per instruction of the prime minister and talked about their treatment.

Yesterday, at least thirty activists of the Parishad, including DUCSU VP Nurul Haque Nur, came under an attack reportedly by the activists of Muktijoddha Mancha in DUCSU office. They were admitted to the DMCH for treatment.

Witnesses said the attack was carried out when Nur along with some activists of Bangladesh Sadharon Chhatra Odhikar Songrokkhon Parishad was holding a meeting at DUCSU office around 1:00 pm.

Thirty others, including the Parishad convener Hasan al Mamun, Joint convener Mohammad Rashed Khan, Faruk Hossain, were injured in the attack.

Hasan al Mamun alleged that Aminul Islam Bulbul, president of Muktijuddha Mancha, a platform of freedom fighters’ descendants, led the attack.