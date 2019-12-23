International Human Rights celebrated in Eastbourne



Ansar Ahmed Ullah:

A joint celebration of two important dates, International Human Rights Day & Bangladesh Victory Day, was held on 15 December at the Salvation Army venue, Eastbourne, Old Town. Guests at the function included the Chair of East Sussex County Council, Councillor David Elkin, last year’s Chair Councillor Peter Pragnell, the Deputy Mayor of Eastbourne, Councillor Sammy Choudhry, Councillor Penny DiCara , Sayek Miah, Abdul Kashem, Anwar Ali , Andrew Durling, Mustak Miah , Koyes Ahmed, together with representatives from the local Bengali community from across Sussex.

Ian Elgie, Chair of United Nations Association (UNA) Eastbourne gave a short address on human rights and the impact of climate change in Bangladesh. Deputy Chair of UNA, Mozmil Hussain, spoke on the importance of the Bangladesh’s Victory Day, which was followed by the Bangladesh’s national anthem. Capt. Gary Muston of the Salvation Army also spoke briefly on the issue of modern slavery and human trafficking. The speeches were followed by Bengali cuisine and lively entertainment from the Eden Blue Drummers and the Sea Gypsies performing Bollywood dances.

Mozmil Hussain of the core organisers said, ‘The celebration was important for two main reasons. Firstly, to recognise the importance of our universal human rights and for this event to bring diverse local communities together. And secondly, to recognise the huge challenges we continue to face today to ensure the full implementation of the principles behind the UN Charter on Human Rights’.