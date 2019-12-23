Murad visits ailing ATM Shamsuzzaman

State Minister for Information Dr Md Murad Hassan visited ailing noted actor ATM Shamsuzzaman at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) in the capital.

He inquired about the health condition and treatment of ATM Shamsuzzaman, who is the holder of Ekushey Podok.Shamsuzzaman is the Central Executive President of Bangabandhu Sangskritik Jote.

BSMMU Vice Chancellor Dr Kanak Kanti Barua, Pro-VC Dr Shahidullah Shikder, General Secretary of Bangabandhu Sangskritik Jote Arun Sarker Rana, its Vice-President musician Rafiqul Alam, actresses Nuton, Tanvin Sweety and Tarin Jahan, and Awami League Leader Motasim Billah accompanied the state minister during his visit.

Dr Murad Hassan assured that the government would do everything for the treatment of ATM Shamsuzzaman.

He said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has taken the responsibility of Shamsuzzanan’s treatment.

Murad said the Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League government is culture-friendly.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina always thinks that the artists are the country’s assets and that is why she values them, he added.