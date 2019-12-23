New Executive Committee of UK Biman Approved Travel Agents Association

The Bienial General Meeting of UK Biman Approved Travel Agents Association was held on 23rd November 2019 in Whitechapel and new Executive Committee was elected. The Election Commissioner was the Biman Bangladesh Airline’s Country Manager Mr Md Harun Khan. Present was the Finance Manager Mr Arifur Rahman of Biman and Tuhin Bhai of Reservation & Ticketing. . The members present were Mr Lutfur Rahman Sayed of Sonar Bangla Travels, Mr Harun Miah of Kushiara Travels, Azad Ahmed of Samad Overseas Service, Tuasir Ali of Surma Travels, M azmol Hussain of Aerolex UK, Nurul Ali of Prime Express, Ashiqur Rahman of Imran Travels, M Muhibur Rhaman Helal of Milfa Travels, Shalim Miah of AL-Amin Travels, Arosh Ali of Labbaik Travels, Shomsul Hussain of Hussain Travel, Shah Akbor Ali of Aerospace Travel Agent, Helal Uddin Khan of Hillside Travels.

The officers elected were Mr Shomsul Hussain, Director of Hussain Travel Ltd in the position of Chairman. Mr Lutfur Rahman (Sayed) Managing Director of Sonar Bangla Travel Ltd. in the position General Secretary. Mr Tuasir Ali Executive Director of Surma Travels in the Position of Treasurer. The other members of the Executive committee for the year 2019-2021 are Vice Chairman – Mr AKM Yahya of Aerospace Travel Agent, Vice Chairman – Mr Harun Miah of Kushiara Travels, Vice Chairman- Nurul Ali of Prime Express, Vice Chair- Azad Ahmed of Samad Overseas Service, Joint Secretary – Hifzur Rahman Chowdhury of Labbaik Travel. EC Member – Salim Miah of Alamin Travels.

The UKBATAA welcomed the introduction of Biman’s new aircraft Dreamliner 789 to the UK route and re-starting flights from Manchester direct to Sylhet. The meeting was also pleased to hear that non-stop direct flight from Sylhet will be starting from April 2020. They thanked the honourable Prime Minister Sheik Hasina, her government and Biman Management for the initiative and demanded that more flights be operated from the UK.

It was said in the meeting that there is now 7 flights from UK, 4 flights from London and 3 flights from Manchester. They needed 6 flights from London making a total of 9 flights from UK to meet the demands of London passengers.