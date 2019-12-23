Don't Miss
Home / Bangladesh / Prime Minister for action against Nur attackers: Quader

Legal measures will be taken against involved persons in the attack irrespective of their identities; Quader said this quoting the premier.

Quader, also road transport and bridges minister, condemned the attack and said the persons who attacked Nur and his supporters in broad day light will come under punishment.Awami League Presidium Member Jahangir Kabir Nanak on Sunday visited the injured persons at Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) following the instruction of the prime minister and enquired about their treatment, Quader informed journalists at his ministry office today.