Prime Minister for action against Nur attackers: Quader

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has instructed to take organisational and administrative actions against the persons who attacked DUCSU VP Nurul Haque Nur and his supporters on Sunday, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader said on Monday.

Quader, also road transport and bridges minister, condemned the attack and said the persons who attacked Nur and his supporters in broad day light will come under punishment.Awami League Presidium Member Jahangir Kabir Nanak on Sunday visited the injured persons at Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) following the instruction of the prime minister and enquired about their treatment, Quader informed journalists at his ministry office today.