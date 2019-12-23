Saudi court sentences five to death over Khashoggi murder

A court in Saudi Arabia has sentenced five people to death for the murder of the journalist Jamal Khashoggi last year, the public prosecutor has said.

The Saudi public prosecutor said it was the result of a “rogue operation” and put 11 unnamed individuals on trial.

A UN expert has concluded that it was an “extrajudicial execution”.

Special Rapporteur Agnes Callamard called for Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to be investigated over the killing.

The crown prince has denied any involvement, but in October he said as Saudi leader he took full responsibility.