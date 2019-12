Dhaka Speedy Trial tribunal-1 has awarded death penalty to ten people for killing medicine trader Mazharul Islam alias Paltan in Mymensingh.

The identities of the death awardees could not be known yet.According to the prosecution, the convicted persons beat Mazharul Islam alias Paltan to death on March 1, 2007.

Later, Beuty Akter, deceased’s sister filed a case on the same day accusing 18 people.