Don't Miss
Home / Entertainment / Andrew Kishore to get Tk 25 lakh for treatment

Andrew Kishore to get Tk 25 lakh for treatment

Andrew Kishore to get Tk 25 lakh for treatment

Show Time Music in New York organised the concert at Queens Palace in Woodside on December 20 for Andrew Kishore, a legendary playback singer who is now undergoing treatment in a Singapore hospital.

Chief executive officer of Show Time Music Alamgir informed that they have collected the said amount and it will be handed over to Kishore’s family as soon as possible.Many celebrities and Singers have come forward to help Kishore in his expensive treatment of Chemo.

Each of his Chemo costs him Tk 9 lakh. His family needs more than Tk 2 crore to bear the further cost of his treatment.

On the other hand, Singers Runa Laila and Sabina Yasmin will sing in a concert on February 9 at Singapore to collect money for the treatment of Andrew Kishore.