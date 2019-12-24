Andrew Kishore to get Tk 25 lakh for treatment

An organisation in USA is going to give Tk 25 lakh to Andrew Kishore which was collected from a concert arranged for his treatment in New York.

Chief executive officer of Show Time Music Alamgir informed that they have collected the said amount and it will be handed over to Kishore’s family as soon as possible.Many celebrities and Singers have come forward to help Kishore in his expensive treatment of Chemo.

Each of his Chemo costs him Tk 9 lakh. His family needs more than Tk 2 crore to bear the further cost of his treatment.

On the other hand, Singers Runa Laila and Sabina Yasmin will sing in a concert on February 9 at Singapore to collect money for the treatment of Andrew Kishore.