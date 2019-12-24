Fashion label SyedaC celebrated its second anniversary

Ansar Ahmed Ullah:

SyedaC fashion label celebrated its second anniversary with a bang on Monday, 23 Dec at the Business Development Centre in Greatorex Street, Banglatown, East London.

SyedaC’s founder & designer Syeda Choudhury said her main aim is to promote Bangladeshi fabrics, such as muslin, jamdani, silk, khadi, cotton, thath, banarasi and katan in western countries, empowering skills of our Bangladeshi worker, creating more jobs in Bangladeshi economy and supporting charity work.



Amongst the guests & well wishers who attended the celebration to congratulate SyedaC were British Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce & Industry (BBCCI) Chief Adviser Shahagir Bakth Faruk, President of BBCCI Bashir Ahmed, senior Vice President of Dhaka University Alumni UK, Dewan Gous Sultan, Accountant Dr Alam, Cllr Shams Islam, Cllr Jusna Islam, Awami League leader Ahad Chowdhury, former Mayor of Corby Borough Council Mujibur Rahman, President of Bangladeshi Teachers Association Abu Hussain, Jubo League leader Jamal Khan, Cllr Eyesuf Chaudhury, community activist Ansar Ahmed Ullah, Vice President of BBCCI London Region Shahin Alam, community activist Megna Uddin, media personality Misbah Jamal, journalist Nazrul Islam Bashon, choreographer China Chowdhury, make up artist Shahinoor Ruby, Channel S senior reporter Ibrahim Khalil, community activist Raju Miah, SyedaC model Sohel Ahmed, actress Ruksana Hashi, community activist Roche Ansa and activist Mr Matin amongst many others.



Syeda Choudhury who is a member of BBCCI, acknowledged the support she received from BBCCI’s President and its Chief adviser for their full support towards SyedaC fashion label during her address. She also appealed to the British Bengali community to support her cause.

The anniversary was celebrated by cake cutting and with home made delicious Bengali food prepared by Syeda Choudhury herself.

Syeda Choudhury, thanked all her sponsors, choreographers, make up artists, models, supporters and media partners. The programme was hosted by Abul Hayth Nuruzaman, the president of BBCCI London region and the event was supported by the BBCCI.