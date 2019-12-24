Ireland announce dates for Bangladesh ODIs

The first ODI will take place on May 14 while the next two games will be held on May 16 and 19. Bangladesh have a 7-2 lead over Ireland in the ODIs and also won a tri-series held in that country earlier this year that also featured West Indies. They had also drawn an away ODI series 1-1 against Ireland in 2010. In the T20Is, too, the Tigers defeated Ireland 3-1 and had thumped them 3-0 in a series in the same format in 2012.The two teams were also supposed to play a Test match but Ireland authorities cancelled it because of financial reasons. They had planned a home Test match for the second time in history but it was made into a T20 fixture. They are yet to play in a Test match after Ireland made their debut in the long format in 2018. Ireland also cancelled a planned T20I series against Afghanistan because of the same reason.