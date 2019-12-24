Ireland announce dates for Bangladesh ODIs

After scrapping the one-off Test match against Bangladesh which was scheduled next year, Cricket Ireland has announced the dates and venues of a three-match ODI series against the same opponents that will take place in Stormont in May.

The first ODI will take place on May 14 while the next two games will be held on May 16 and 19. Bangladesh have a 7-2 lead over Ireland in the ODIs and also won a tri-series held in that country earlier this year that also featured West Indies. They had also drawn an away ODI series 1-1 against Ireland in 2010. In the T20Is, too, the Tigers defeated Ireland 3-1 and had thumped them 3-0 in a series in the same format in 2012.The two teams were also supposed to play a Test match but Ireland authorities cancelled it because of financial reasons. They had planned a home Test match for the second time in history but it was made into a T20 fixture. They are yet to play in a Test match after Ireland made their debut in the long format in 2018. Ireland also cancelled a planned T20I series against Afghanistan because of the same reason.