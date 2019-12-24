Why GM Quader as JaPa chairman not illegal: HC

The High Court on Tuesday issued a rule seeking explanation as to why the appointment of GM Quader as the chairman of Jatiya Party (JaPa) should not be declared illegal.

The bench of Justice JBM Hassan and Justice Md Khairul Alam issued the rule after hearing a writ petition.

Jatiya Party Central Committee member Md Zahir Uddin filed the writ petition.

Advocate Abdul Matin Khashru stood for the petitioner while Deputy Attorney General (DAG) Nur Us Sadik represented the state.

As per the JaPa constitution, candidates have to come through the council to secure any post in the party which Quader did not follow, said the writ petitioner.

The petitioner had also sent a letter to the Election Commission in this regard but did not get any response.

The chairman post of the party fell vacant when former president HM Ershad died on July 14 last.

At a press briefing four days later, JaPa Secretary General Mashiur Rahman Ranga announced Quader as the party chairman while Ershad’s wife Raushon Ershad initially opposed it but later agreed.

On September 8, in another press briefing, the JaPa secretary general said Quader would be JaPa President and Raushon would lead the opposition party in Parliament.