14 Mongolian kids with heart disease to receive free treatment in China

Fourteen Mongolian children suffering from congenital heart disease will receive free medical treatment in a Chinese hospital, according to the Red Cross Society of China (RCSC) branch in north China’s Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.

The service is part of the second phase of a humanitarian aid program by the RCSC, which started in June this year and plans to provide 100 sick Mongolian children with free heart surgeries.In the first phase of the program, 100 sick Mongolian children received free heart surgeries in China.