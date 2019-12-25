Don't Miss
Home / Health / 14 Mongolian kids with heart disease to receive free treatment in China

14 Mongolian kids with heart disease to receive free treatment in China

14 Mongolian kids with heart disease to receive free treatment in China

Accompanied by their parents, the children arrived on Tuesday afternoon in Hohhot, capital of Inner Mongolia, and will be treated at Inner Mongolia People’s Hospital.

The service is part of the second phase of a humanitarian aid program by the RCSC, which started in June this year and plans to provide 100 sick Mongolian children with free heart surgeries.In the first phase of the program, 100 sick Mongolian children received free heart surgeries in China.