Christmas Day being observed

Christmas, the biggest religious festival of Christians, is the celebration of rebirth, new beginning, forgiveness and peace, and renewing relationship with God and human beings.

Decoration of Christmas trees with colourful lights, special prayers, distribution of gifts among children, and exchange of pleasantries are the main features of the day’s festivities.Christmas carols and hymns will be sung before and after the prayer sessions at the churches.

President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina issued separate messages on the occasion.

The president will host a reception at the Bangabhaban on the occasion.

Archbishop of Bangladesh, ambassadors and representatives of different foreign missions, distinguished persons of the Christian community, religious leaders, and professionals will join the reception.

A group of singers will perform the Christmas carol at the reception.

Later, President Hamid will cut a Christmas cake with members of the Christian community.Bangladesh Television, Bangladesh Betar, different private TV channels, and radio stations will air special programmes highlighting the significance of the day.