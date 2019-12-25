Fire engulfs 120 houses in Valparaiso, Chile

At least 120 houses were damaged Tuesday in the coastal Chilean city of Valparaiso, triggering the declaration of an alert by the federal government.

Firefighters were mobilized to control the blaze as residents in the poor neighborhood fled their homes on Christmas Eve.

“The entire Valparaiso Fire Department with support from neighboring units is deployed,” firefighters tweeted.

Apart from the houses that were affected, two adjacent neighborhoods were evacuated. In Valparaiso and Vina del Mar, helicopters were deployed to put out the blazes, they added.

Fuelled by strong winds in summer, the flames started in a forested area and have burned more 100 hectares of land by far, the National Forestry Commission of the Agriculture Ministry said.

Valparaiso, one of Chile’s largest cities, is known for its bohemian, artistic vibe and lovely vistas.