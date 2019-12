Flight operations at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka returned to normal on Wednesday morning after a 5-hour disruption caused by heavy fog.

Besides, two flights of Biman Bangladesh Airlines landed at Kolkata Airport.Confirming the news, wing commander Tawhid-ul-Hassan, director of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, said all flights to and from the airport were delayed for over five hours from 3:00 am and resumed at around 8:00 am.